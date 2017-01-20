Share |

NMM Live! concert - Xylophone Rags - Vermillion

Jan 20, 2017

University of South Dakota’s percussion wizard Darin Wadley, with Luis Visquez on clarinet and Peter Lillpop on tuba.

Preview show, 12:05-12:50 p.m. Full concert: 7 p.m. At NMM.


Location:   National Music Museum
Map:   414 E Clark St, Vermillion, SD 57069
Phone:   605-677-5306
Website:   http://nmmusd.org/

