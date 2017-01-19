South Dakota Jazz Festival - Aberdeen
Jan 19, 2017 7:30 pm
Vocal jazz, combos and big bands perform in competitive and non-competitive categories.
|Location:
|Johnson Fine Arts Center
|Map:
|12th Ave SE, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|605-626-2497
|Website:
|http://www.northern.edu/academics/schools/SFA/music/Pages/jazzfest.aspx
