Rural Steeples

11:52 am - Fri, March 17 2017
Gene Hetland said:
Rural churches are special and, yes, sacred places for those of us who trace our faith foundation to any of them. For me, it is St. Peter Lutheran Church of Orland (rural Madison). Four generations of my family rest in the cemetery, including my parents. Sadly, St. Peter will close the Sunday after Easter. But plans are in the works to re-purpose the building as a community center. My memories of an active faith community will never fade, even though we call another place our "church home."

